Still time to apply for grants from Basildon Council’s £40,000 mental health fund

There is still time for groups providing mental health services in Basildon to apply for grants of up to £5000, with the application period closing on Friday 27 November.

The purpose of the grants is to help ease the financial strain on mental health services by giving out single, one-off grants to support existing voluntary and community sector mental health providers operating within the borough.

The one-off grants are available to support organisations with a wide range of needs. These include: mental health projects—such as tackling health inequalities in the community by engaging hard to reach and at risk groups—training and professional development, improving organisational infrastructure, or for staff salaries and volunteer expenses.

Leader of Basildon Council, Councillor Gavin Callaghan, said: “The concern for our residents’ mental wellbeing is always paramount, and especially so in the current climate. We want to make sure that our partners in mental health are equipped for the demand for their services.

“We know that winter is nearing, and statistics across the country along with local services are all indicating there could be a greater demand for mental health services, so these grants are coming at a crucial time.

“We are very grateful for our partners Public health, Countryside Properties, and Mark Noble and partners, who are putting our residents’ welfare first by supporting this project.”

Financial backing for the Fund comes from:

Public health grant £10,000

Countryside Properties £20,000

Mark Noble and partners £10,000

TOTAL £40,000

Applications are open to any of the following organisations:

voluntary or community organisation

registered charity

constituted group or club

not-for-profit company or Community Interest Company

Organisations can apply online. See:

www.basildon.gov.uk/grants

Applicants who are unsure about anything related to the grants are advised to contact the council’s Voluntary Sector Development Officer: [email protected].

