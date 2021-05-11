Stephen Metcalfe MP Welcomes Conservative Majority For Basildon Council

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon & East Thurrock, welcomes the Conservative majority on Basildon Borough Council following this year’s local elections.

In this year’s local elections there was a lot up for grabs which included around 5,000 council seats, a by-election in Hartlepool, thirteen elected mayors in England and 39 Police and Crime Commissioners in England and Wales. There were also elections to the Scottish Parliament (129 seats), Welsh Parliament (60 seats) and London Assembly (25 seats), the last combined with the London mayoral election.

The Conservative swung Basildon Borough Council in its favour from No Overall Control to the Conservatives gaining 4 seats, giving them an overall majority. The Conservatives further gained 6 seats on Thurrock Council, increasing their overall majority from the previous election.

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Roger Hirst, was also re-elected on the first ballot with a majority of 135,000. Roger has served as Essex’s Police and Crime Commissioner since 2016, before oversight of the fire service was added to the role.

Stephen Metcalfe MP: “I am pleased to see this year’s local election results and I especially welcome the win for Basildon, with the Conservatives taking control of the council. I was also pleased to see that we gained 6 seats on Thurrock Council.

I further welcome the re-election of our Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst. I am confident Roger will continue his great leadership in carrying out his plan to make our local communities safer.

I look forward to working alongside them all as we build back better across Essex.”

