Stephen Metcalfe MP welcomes £7.4 million to upgrade and refurbish local hospitals

Stephen Metcalfe MP welcomes that the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust is set to receive £7,400,000 of funding to upgrade and refurbish local hospitals.

The Government has announced allocations of Â£600 million to tackle critical maintenance work in hospitals across England, including 29 projects in Mid and South Essex.

The Trust is set to receive Â£7.4 million to carry out the work, which could include building new or refurbishing buildings to deliver key services, upgrades to electrical infrastructure, improvements to ventilation systems, works to improve fire safety and the replacement of hospital lifts. The work will be completed by March 2021.

The funding is part of a Â£1.5 billion announced by the Prime Minister in the summer to level up hospital infrastructure across the NHS. While Â£600 million will be spent on these critical maintenance upgrades, the remainder will be spent on modernising mental health facilities, expanding A&E capacity and improving infection control ahead of winter.

Stephen Metcalfe said: “I am delighted that Mid and South Essex will benefit from Government funding to carry out vital maintenance work over the coming months.

“These crucial projects will deliver immediate benefits and provide NHS staff with the facilities they need to provide world-class care to patients, helping to build back better after the pandemic.

“As last year’s General Election, the Conservatives promised to invest in the NHS, and I am pleased to see the Government is doing just that.”

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock said: “Alongside delivering on our manifesto commitment to build 40 new hospitals and 20 major hospital upgrades across the country, this investment will help our NHS build back better.

“These crucial maintenance projects will deliver immediate benefits and provide NHS staff with the facilities they need to provide world-class care to their patients this winter, helping ensure the NHS is always there for you when you need it.”

