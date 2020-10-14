Stephen Metcalfe MP Presses the Government on Climate Change

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon & East Thurrock, spoke at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Questions today to ask what steps the department are taking to ensure climate goals are delivered when speaking with Foreign Governments – link

In February last year, the Prime Minister and Sir David Attenborough launched the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) agenda, which aims to “stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that would prevent dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system.’’

At the launch Sir David Attenborough highlighted the need for MPs to take urgent action on the climate crisis before it becomes unsolvable.

Stephen Metcalfe: “Whilst the coronavirus pandemic has brought tragedy to many families, one positive element is the reduction in air pollution levels. As we continue to recover it is important that we do not waste the opportunities to maintain the clean air that my constituents rightly deserve.

To that end, I was pleased to ask the Foreign Office Minister what his department is doing to ensure that COP26 climate goals are being delivered when speaking with Foreign Governments.

I am pleased that strong steps continue to be taken to ensure we fight both COVID-19 and climate change at the same time.’’

