Stephen Metcalfe MP praises teaching staff as pupils return to school

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon & East Thurrock, has praised teaching staff as pupils return to school.

Last week Stephen Metcalfe MP visited Greensted Junior School to see how the staff and pupils were coping with the challenges relating to COVID-19. Stephen met with the Head Boy and Head Girl to discuss a variety of issues and concerns, including how pupils were catching up on learning lost during lockdown and what messages could be sent back to central government.

Stephen was full of praise for the dedication of the Head, Ian Hampshire and all the staff who have enabled the vast majority of pupils to return to school at the beginning of term.

Stephen Metcalfe said: “It was great to visit Greensted Junior School last week to see how they are coping after a range of COVID-secure measures have been put in place to allow students to return and get learning again. They have a truly fantastic school.

Teachers and support staff across South Basildon and East Thurrock have worked hard recently in preparation and I would like to thank them for everything they have done.’’

