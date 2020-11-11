Stephen Metcalfe MP joins the nation in a private act of commemoration

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon & East Thurrock, has spent the weekend remembering all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country.

Every November the nation comes together to commemorate the servicemen and women from Britain and the Commonwealth who put themselves in grave danger to ensure that we back at home can live in freedom.

On Sunday the nation fell silent as people privately paid their respects at home to mark the annual service of Remembrance. Sadly, the coronavirus restrictions meant that many commemorations both locally and nationally had to be scaled back.

Stephen Metcalfe MP: “In this time of challenge, no virus can stop us from honouring the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifices to protect our country, particularly when we have just celebrated the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Despite the restrictions, I was honoured to privately pay respect to our fallen heroes by laying a wreath around the constituency. It was also moving to see footage of local D-Day Veteran, Don Sheppard, at the Pitsea War Memorial also laying a wreath that he made during lockdown.

Whatever challenges we face, we will never forget the sacrifices made on our behalf.

I am sure we all very much hope that in 2021 we will be able to return to communal Commemoration, but for now, it is the Act of Remembrance, not the scale that is important.”

