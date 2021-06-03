Stephen Metcalfe MP Encourages Primary Schools To Sign Up To Mathematics World Cup 2021

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon & East Thurrock, has today written to local primary schools to encourage them to sign up to the Mathematics World Cup (14-18th June 2021).

Schools from the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, the UK, Ireland and more have signed up to take part in the first-ever free Mathematics World Cup, all trying to win the trophy. The Mathematics World Cup Team are looking for as many students as possible to have the chance to compete for their country.

This free event has been developed in partnership with the UCL Institute of Education and in response to the impact coronavirus has had on children all over the world. It is designed to improve their mental and physical health as well as their education.

Stephen Metcalfe MP: “It is clear that the pandemic has had a significant impact upon children and their education, therefore it is vital we do all we can to support them going forward and I welcome the opportunity for primary schools to be able to take part in the Mathematics World Cup.

This competition is an excellent chance for pupils and staff to combine education with physical activity and mindfulness to support students’ well-being.”

