Stephen Metcalfe MP calls on constituents to support the Poppy Appeal

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon & East Thurrock, calls on constituents to support this year’s Poppy Appeal amid coronavirus restrictions.

Each year in November, some 30,000 Legion volunteers take to the streets armed with poppies and collecting boxes to raise millions of pounds for the Poppy Appeal. The money collected goes towards helping and supporting serving and ex-service men and women and their dependents.

The Royal British Legion has created a range of resources to help raise awareness of this year’s Poppy Appeal, and how the public can show their support in these unprecedented times. Below is information copied and pasted from the Legion with ways in which you can help.

Ways you can support the 2020 Poppy Appeal

Visit your local Supermarket

Supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi and Asda stores as well as online retailers including Amazon and eBay, and Lloyds Bank and Santander are supporting this year’s Poppy Appeal. There are a variety of cashless donation options at each location with Morrisons and Sainsbury’s also offering people the opportunity to add a donation to their shopping bill.

Donate online

From 6 October, when you donate online, you’ll receive a link to a printable poppy which you can print off and place in your window to show others you’re supporting the Poppy Appeal.

Find out more: https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate

Text to donate

To donate £2 text POPPY2 to 70545

To donate £5 text POPPY5 to 70545

To donate £10 text POPPY10 to 70545

Find out more (inc T&Cs): https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate

My Poppy Run

Our park run events usually take place in October and November, but these are unable to take place this year due to social distancing measures. Join us instead for My Poppy Run, our virtual event, and support your Poppy Appeal in 2020.Choose to run, jog or walk, maybe take your four-legged friend along too.

Find out more: https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/things-to-do/events/my-poppy-run

Poppy Shop

The Poppy Shop has an extensive range of products, from iconic poppy pins and jewellery, to clothing, stationery, homeware and everything in between.

100% of the profits from the Poppy Shop go towards funding the Legion’s ongoing work in supporting the Armed Forces community, serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

By shopping online at the Poppy Shop this Poppy Appeal, you’re helping us to provide vital services and support, from expert guidance and advice, to recovery and rehabilitation.

Find out more: https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/ways-to-give/shop/poppy-shop

