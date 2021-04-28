Stephen Metcalfe MP Asks The Schools Minister What Is Being Done To Support Students Post Pandemic

Stephen Metcalfe MP asked the Minister for School Standards what steps are being taken to support students whose learning has been impacted by the pandemic.

During Education Questions yesterday Stephen highlighted the challenges students have faced due to the coronavirus pandemic and asked the Schools Minister what steps are being taken to ensure pupils can still reach their full potential.

Stephen Metcalfe said: “Parents and students alike are concerned about the impact the pandemic has had on their learning, particularly those in years ten and twelve who will face exams next summer.

Can my Rt Honourable Friend therefore update the House on what steps he is taking to support those students, to ensure they meet their full potential and get the results they deserve.”

The Minister for School Standards said: “We have invested £1.7bn to help pupils get back on track including through tutoring. We will continue to monitor the impact of the pandemic on all students, including those due to take their exams in 2022 to ensure that students in this cohort can receive a fair grade.

We have appointed Sir Kevan Collins as the Education Recovery Commissioner who is advising on further measures to ensure that all students catch up on the education that they have lost.”

Stephen added: “I am pleased to see that supporting students post pandemic is a priority from the Government and I welcome the £1.7bn catch up fund which will contribute towards helping students reach their full potential.”

