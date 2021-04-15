Stephen Metcalfe MP Asks The PM To Support Our Next Generation Of Engineers As We Build Back Better

Stephen Metcalfe MP has asked the Prime Minister to support our next generation of engineers as we build back better.

During Prime Ministers Questions Stephen highlighted the significant contribution engineers have brought during the coronavirus pandemic and asked the Prime Minister to support our next generation of engineers going forward.

Stephen Metcalfe said: “As my Rt Hon Friend will know as we build back better, we need to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. Will he therefore agree to work with Engineering UK and Big Bang Digital to provide a short online introduction to this year’s event to reinforce the message that a career in engineering is rewarding, its creative and can transform the world around us for the better.

And will he recognise the extraordinary contribution engineers have made and are making in our battle against coronavirus.”

The Prime Minister said: “I thank my Friend because engineers have obviously been crucial, and scientists of all kind, in the fight against COVID and this is the moment to become an engineer or to work towards being an engineer. We are putting a £640 billion investment into infrastructure in this country over the next few years, we are going to need skilled people to be going into engineering and that’s why we put in the T Levels. I congratulate my Hon Friend on his initiative, and I will do my best to support him.”

Stephen added: “I was delighted to hear the Prime Minister recognise the contribution engineers have made during the pandemic and the value they bring to our communities as we start to build back better.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

