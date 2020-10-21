Stephen Metcalfe MP Asks PM about COVID rules enforcement

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon & East Thurrock, has asked the Prime Minister about the importance of COVID rules enforcement as Basildon moves into Tier two restrictions.

He spoke to the Prime Minister during Prime Ministers Questions (Wednesday 21st October) following the announcement that Basildon has moved into tier two restrictions.

Stephen Metcalfe: “Businesses across South Basildon and East Thurrock have been adapting to a new way of working during the coronavirus outbreak, which has kept the local economy running and it is important that their hard work is not thrown away.

Following Basildon moving into Tier 2 restrictions, I was pleased to be able to ask the Prime Minister during PMQs today about the importance of enforcement. I am pleased to receive assurances that the way to get through this, and keep the constituency as open as possible, is to follow the Government guidance.

If people stick to the rules, particularly the Hands, Face and Space and self-isolate when required, accompanied by suitable enforcement for those who blatantly flout the law, we will come out of these restrictions all the sooner.’’

