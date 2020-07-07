Stay alert and continue social distancing

From 4 July, In situations where it is not possible to maintain a distance of two metres, the recommended social distancing gap will reduce to one metre.

Authorities continue to encourage all Essex residents to follow existing guidance around social distancing, as well as other measures such as hand-washing, in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Essex Registration Service has resumed birth registrations and giving notice for Marriage or Civil Partnership.

The Registration Team are working hard to register births and in the last two weeks have already registered over 900 babies born in Essex since the start of the lockdown. The team are currently prioritising the registration of babies born before 30 April 2020. From Monday 6 July, 16 libraries across Essex will re-open. From Monday 13 July, an additional 44 libraries across Essex will reopen.

