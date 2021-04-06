Spring has Sprung! Jealous Gallery curates mini Art on a Postcard Auction

As part of The Hepatitis C Trust’s 20 year anniversary celebrations, long time Art on a Postcard (AOAP) collaborators Jealous Gallery have curated a mini Art on a Postcard auction and enlisted 20 of the best artists from their roster. Spring has Sprung is packed full of all the idiosyncrasies we love about Jealous Gallery – playful artwork, with a sense of humour and imbued with optimism.

Artists such as Stanley Donwood, who has a number of print releases and a forthcoming solo exhibition with Jealous, is most famous for Radiohead’s artwork and his numerous prints for Glastonbury; Miss Buggs who had an eye-poppingly great show at Jealous Gallery prior to lockdown with subverted resin ice lollies containing syringes, razors and pills; The acclaimed artist and illustrator Paul Davis, and Jealous’ very own Ally McIntyre who was awarded the Jealous Prize 2014/2015 and HIX Award 2015.

To accompany the auction, Eelus will be releasing a postcard size limited edition print on 20 April which will be released to those on the Art on a Postcard mailing list first.

Jealous Galleries Director Louise Fitzjohn says ‘We chose the title Spring has Sprung as we are all emerging from a long dark, hard winter and we need some fun and colour now. We are happy to play a part in making this 20 year anniversary special and contribute to the great work The Hepatitis C Trust does”.

The money raised will all go to The Hepatitis C Trust to help them reach their ultimate goal of eliminating Hepatitis C by the year 2030.

Spring Has Sprung!

Jealous Gallery curates a mini Art on a Postcard Auction

14-28 April 2021

online at Artonapostcard.com

