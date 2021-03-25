Spin these reels in preparation for your next Bingo bonanza

Everyone loves a good old game of online Bingo, but you know what else we love? Slots! So, when you’re waiting to play online bingo games on your mobile phone, or whichever device you prefer, why not indulge in a couple of spins of the latest in slot gaming? If you need a nudge in the right direction, keep reading, as we dish out some of our top pre-Bingo slot recommendations that’ll keep you coming back for more.

Highland Reels Jackpot

This slot is based on the classic Highland games that of course, take place in Scotland, where people gather to show their strength. With this game, you get to showcase your own inner strongman (or woman!), all with the chance to bag 3,000x your first bet, as well as a shot at that progressive jackpot.

The action unfolds across five reels and 25 paylines, with a whole host of themed symbols to look out for. First, you’ll find a selection of different coloured kilts which can dish out that big three figure win if you roll in the correct combo. The wild is represented by the trophy, whilst the scatter comes in the form of the hammer, which triggers a special bonus round. Next, you should look out for cartoon-style Scotsman who are ready to take on the games, also granting you access to yet another bonus feature, with a maximum payout of 50x your bet. Roll in three or more cabers and you can win up to 1,000x your first stake, with five of the mighty logs paying out up to 500x. Find yourself rolling in combinations of tartan lined numbers and letters, which can also result in a 500x prize. The cabers can also lead to receiving some extra multipliers to your gameplay, adding more to your bankroll by anything from 2x to 100x.

Ten Elements

Harness your inner wild powers and try your hand at taming the elements when you take this slot for a spin. There are a staggering ten wild symbols to be found on these reels, taking the form of many different magical items and weapons to help you battle through your gameplay.

As the different weapons roll in, they’ll come in many different sizes such as long, mega or small sized wilds. As you trigger your next spin, in will roll another set of wilds that’ll hold the key to success in this game. Find five wilds across the same payline and you’ll receive up to 888x your first bet – in fact, when you play this game, you’ll stand the chance of winning anything up to 2,000x your wager. All that action unfolds across 40 paylines, four rows and five reels, with a few other lucrative standard symbols to look out for, such as the golden caterpillar and the pink lotus. If you’re looking to bag yourself some free spins then keep your eye out for the geisha girl symbol, and roll in three of her image anywhere on reels one, three and five to unlock free-play.

