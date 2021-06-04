04 Jun Spector announce huge headline tour
Today, Spector have announced news of a huge UK tour later this year. The tour, which will see them travel up and down the country, includes a date at O2 Ritz in Manchester on Wednesday 10th November. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 11th June, available here.
A rock band from London, England, Spector started performing together in 2011. They have released the albums Enjoy It While It Lasts (2012) and Moth Boys (2015), as well as the singles compilation Non-Fiction (2020).
Their new record Now or Whenever is set for release on October 1st 2021. On the album, Fred Macpherson states: “Now or Whenever was written and recorded with gigs in mind. It’s our heaviest album yet and the first one where we’ve managed to capture the spirit of our live performances. We can’t wait to play the new songs alongside all the classics at some of our biggest shows in years.”
Upon hearing this, fans can expect a positive, upbeat record which will inevitably translate into a positive, upbeat live show that is a celebration of everything the band have done so far in their career.
TOUR DATES
Sun 31 Oct 2021
Bristol, England
The Fleece
Mon 01 Nov 2021
Birmingham, England
Mama Roux’s
Tue 02 Nov 2021
Leeds, England
Brudenell Social Club
Thu 04 Nov 2021
Newcastle, England
Riverside
Fri 05 Nov 2021
Glasgow, Scotland
Oran Mor
Sat 06 Nov 2021
Belfast, Northern Ireland
Voodoo
Sun 07 Nov 2021
Dublin, Republic of Ireland
The Grand Social
Tue 09 Nov 2021
Nottingham, England
Rescue Rooms
Wed 10 Nov 2021
Manchester, England
O2 Ritz
Thu 11 Nov 2021
London, England
O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Mon 15 Nov 2021
Brussels, Belgium
Volta
Tue 16 Nov 2021
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Paradiso
Wed 17 Nov 2021
Hamburg, Germany
Molotow
Fri 19 Nov 2021
Copenhagen, Denmark
Ideal Bar
Sat 20 Nov 2021
Berlin, Germany
Badehaus
Sun 21 Nov 2021
Warsaw, Poland
Klub Hydrozagadka
Mon 22 Nov 2021
Prague, Czech Republic
Café V lese
Wed 24 Nov 2021
Cologne, Germany
MTC
Thu 25 Nov 2021
Paris, France
Supersonic