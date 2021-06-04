Spector announce huge headline tour

Today, Spector have announced news of a huge UK tour later this year. The tour, which will see them travel up and down the country, includes a date at O2 Ritz in Manchester on Wednesday 10th November. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 11th June, available here.

A rock band from London, England, Spector started performing together in 2011. They have released the albums Enjoy It While It Lasts (2012) and Moth Boys (2015), as well as the singles compilation Non-Fiction (2020).

Their new record Now or Whenever is set for release on October 1st 2021. On the album, Fred Macpherson states: “Now or Whenever was written and recorded with gigs in mind. It’s our heaviest album yet and the first one where we’ve managed to capture the spirit of our live performances. We can’t wait to play the new songs alongside all the classics at some of our biggest shows in years.”

Upon hearing this, fans can expect a positive, upbeat record which will inevitably translate into a positive, upbeat live show that is a celebration of everything the band have done so far in their career.

TOUR DATES

Sun 31 Oct 2021

Bristol, England

The Fleece

Mon 01 Nov 2021

Birmingham, England

Mama Roux’s

Tue 02 Nov 2021

Leeds, England

Brudenell Social Club

Thu 04 Nov 2021

Newcastle, England

Riverside

Fri 05 Nov 2021

Glasgow, Scotland

Oran Mor

Sat 06 Nov 2021

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Voodoo

Sun 07 Nov 2021

Dublin, Republic of Ireland

The Grand Social

Tue 09 Nov 2021

Nottingham, England

Rescue Rooms

Wed 10 Nov 2021

Manchester, England

O2 Ritz

Thu 11 Nov 2021

London, England

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Mon 15 Nov 2021

Brussels, Belgium

Volta

Tue 16 Nov 2021

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Paradiso

Wed 17 Nov 2021

Hamburg, Germany

Molotow

Fri 19 Nov 2021

Copenhagen, Denmark

Ideal Bar

Sat 20 Nov 2021

Berlin, Germany

Badehaus

Sun 21 Nov 2021

Warsaw, Poland

Klub Hydrozagadka

Mon 22 Nov 2021

Prague, Czech Republic

Café V lese

Wed 24 Nov 2021

Cologne, Germany

MTC

Thu 25 Nov 2021

Paris, France

Supersonic

