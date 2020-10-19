Southend in Sight staff go that extra mile in 117 Challenge

When six staff from Southend in Sight started their 117 Challenge on 1st October, their aim was to raise some funds for the charity and mark World Sight Day on 8th October, the day their challenge ended. What they did not expect was that the challenge would be good for their morale and mental wellbeing too.

With many fundraising events postponed at the moment because of the ongoing Covid 19 restrictions, staff at Southend in Sight are having to be imaginative about how they keep funds coming in to the independent sight loss charity to support the many visually impaired people across Southend borough who rely on the charity. Staff managed to complete the challenge and clocked up even more miles covering 158 miles between the six of them. The challenge raised more than £500 in total, all of which will go towards the charity’s services for those living with sight loss.

The 117 challenge took the number of the building the charity is based at, 117 Hamlet Court Road and had staff attempt to walk or run 117 miles over seven days. Volunteers and the charity’s members also took part walking 11.7miles over the weekend 3rd and 4th October.

Catherine Hodgson, Community Fundraiser at Southend in Sight said: “The 117 Challenge was a great way to raise some funds but what also came out of it most was how good it was for staff morale and mental wellbeing. We all enjoyed getting outside and walking or running with a purpose.”

Exercise naturally and effectively relieves tension and stress, boosts physical and mental energy and enhances well-being so for the Southend in Sight team to get out and walk or run was hugely beneficial for them as well as good for the charity.

Catherine continued: “The shame of finding that a colleague had walked more than you had spurred us all on to achieve more! Thank you to everyone who supported and encouraged us to walk in the wind and the rain over the week of the challenge – it was definitely worth it.”

Donations can still be made to the charity to enable it to continue its work in the local community. To donate, please go to: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/southendinsight117challenge

