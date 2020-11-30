Southend Airport is spreading Christmas cheer after a challenging year

London Southend Airport has unveiled its Christmas decorations for those travelling through the airport in December.

The airport has installed a Christmas woodland display within departures, a 10ft tree on the balcony within the terminal entrance and x2 giant stars on the lawn outside for passengers and employees to enjoy.

Glyn Jones, CEO of London Southend Airport said, “With reduced schedules some may not understand why we have gone to so much effort this year. Whether there is one passenger or 1000, we want all to enjoy their time at the airport and share Christmas cheer after such a challenging year.”

“Whether the airport is operational or not, employees are on site performing vital roles. Throughout both lockdowns this year our keyworkers have worked tirelessly, the decorations help share the festive spirit”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

