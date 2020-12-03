Southend Airport announce Reindeer runway event – and you can join!

As part of its Christmas plans, London Southend Airport has announced a unique opportunity to run or walk the length of the runway (dressed as a reindeer) whilst helping to raise funds for local charities.

Similar to the runway event in May which raised over £7000 for the NHS, the airport team are replicating the event to support local charities and have some openings to join the team in this once in a lifetime opportunity!

The event will take place on Wednesday 9th December where participants will run or walk the length of the runway to help raise vital funds for local charities. Usually the logistics to arrange such an event would be almost impossible but with flight schedules reduced due to covid there is a unique opportunity to share a positive experience.

Glyn Jones, CEO London Southend Airport, “Many events and gatherings have been cancelled as a result of covid, including our santa flights. We won’t be dissuaded and continue to create opportunities to support the community and share positivity – especially during the festive season.”

Members of the airport team have signed up to take part and they are looking for x20 members of the public to join them in this landmark event.

Social distancing will be maintained throughout by staggering entry and start times. The runway is a total of 3.6 km on a return journey and participants will travel down one side, looping back and returning the opposite side enabling a 2-metre distance to be maintained. Access to the runway is strictly limited and successful participants must hold a valid British passport or driving licence.

To register your interest or to find out more, simply comment on the London Southend Airport social page with why you would like to take part by midnight Sunday 6th December.

Successful applicants will be confirmed and notified on Monday 7th December. Sponsorship should be raised via the dedicated Just Giving page with all proceeds donated to local charities. Participants will receive a pair of reindeer antlers on arrival – supported by PMS International – and a photo and certificate after the event. Spectators cannot attend however the airport will share images and video via its social channels. Terms and conditions apply. For further information email [email protected]

James Duddridge, MP for Rochford and Southend East, “Earlier this year I was fortunate enough to take part in the airport’s runway run for the NHS and it really was an incredible experience. With Christmas on the horizon, I’d like to thank the team at Southend Airport for hosting this unique fundraiser for charity once again and wish everybody who is taking part the very best of luck.”

The team have set up a Just Giving page for support and sponsorship – https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/londonsouthendairport – all proceeds will be donated to local charities.

