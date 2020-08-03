South Kensington hotel offers Door-to-Door chauffeur service for guests travelling from Essex

Discerning travellers looking to book a much-needed city break, but anxious about using public transport, can finally relax in luxury with the launch of London’s first Door to Door chauffeur package from 100 Queen’s Gate Hotel London, Curio Collection by Hilton.

This new service will see the hotel send a luxury executive car to collect guests from their front door, where they will be able to unwind from the first minute of their trip. Guests will arrive at the South Kensington hotel in style, to find a bespoke welcome drink awaiting them in one of the hotels stylish luxury rooms or generously sized suites.

Throughout their stay, guests will have the option to book the chauffeur service at a special rate, to explore the capital and visit local attractions, such as Kensington Palace and Kew Gardens. Once it is time to check-out, guests will be leisurely driven back home by their chauffeur and gifted a final treat from the hotel in the form of a Floris London gift set as a memento of their stay.

100 Queen’s Gate Hotel has fully re-opened alongside its all-day brasserie, W/A Kensington, serving modern European cuisine and the beautiful, plant-lined tearoom Botanica, serving an Afternoon Tea ‘Scentsation’ in partnership with Floris London. The hotel is also home to the exclusive ESQ bar which is modelled on a Victorian parlour bar and serves specialist cocktails and homemade infused spirits. Guests booking the new Door-to-Door package will be able to indulge in the delectable F&B offering of either W/A Kensington or Botanica with a complimentary voucher up to the value of £150 to enjoy during their stay.

The Door to Door package is available to guests within a 100-mile radius of the South Kensington hotel, with prices starting from £399 for a one-night B&B stay and chauffer experience. However, for guests looking to extend their city staycation, 100 Queen’s Gate Hotel are offering a complimentary extra night on all bookings to stay before the 31st March 2021 and booked before 30th September 2020.

For further information and to book please visit: www.100queensgate.com/rooms-and-suites/packages/door-to-door-package/.

