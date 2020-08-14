South Essex Domestic Abuse Hub commended in national awards for transforming lives

The South Essex Domestic Abuse Hub has been commended in the Transforming Lives category in the Municipal Journal Awards 2020, for its work helping people who are experiencing domestic abuse.

The South Essex Domestic Abuse Hub was nominated in the awards for its work as a place where people can come for help, advice and assistance in relation to domestic abuse.

Since the inception of South Essex Domestic Abuse Hubs in 2017, over 1,200 clients and their families have been supported with Independent Domestic Violence Advocate support, legal assistance, housing advice and refuge accommodation, amongst many other services.

Council Gavin Callaghan, Leader of Basildon Council, said: “The work of the South Essex Domestic Abuse Hubs is one of the most valuable services we have for people in incredibly tough and dangerous situations.

“I would like to extend my own thanks and appreciation for the work the staff do, and for the help that they have continued to provide people through the Covid-19 pandemic, at a time when many people are in very hard personal situations.”

Prior to Covid-19 when the hub was nominated it operated drop-in centres in Basildon, Brentwood, Castle Point, Rochford and Thurrock. Each centre was staffed by a team who offered help with:

Support and advice to find safe accommodation

Assistance to remain safe in your home

Support to access legal advice and assistance

Money and welfare advice

Help to access therapeutic and outreach support services

However, due to Covid-19 visits to all drop-in centres are currently closed. The hub can be contacted Monday-Friday 9am to 5pm by anyone who needs support and assistance with domestic abuse by calling 01268 206798 or emailing [email protected]. Hub partner charity Changing Pathways can be contacted on a 24 hour helpline on 0330 333 4 777.

The South Essex Domestic Abuse Hubs delivers services for those experiencing domestic abuse in the south of the county in partnership with Basildon Borough Council, Rochford District Council, Castle Point Borough Council, Brentwood Council, Changing Pathways and SERICC (South Essex Rape & Incest Crisis Centre).

Recognising the signs of Domestic Abuse

The following behaviours are amongst the most common signs that domestic abuse is taking place. If you are regularly subjected to any of the following behaviours by a partner or another person in your household then you should consider seeking help and advice:

Constant threats that make me feel scared

Makes me feel bad

Makes me feel guilty for my actions

Makes me do things I do not want to do

Falling out with family and close friends

Hurts me physically

Invades my privacy by looking at my phone, social media, web history’s

Constant calls, texts wanting to know where I am at all times

Cheats on me or accuses me of cheating on them

Steals from me or makes me buy them things

Forces me to have sex with them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

