South and West Essex employees invited to free wellbeing webinars during Mental Health awareness week

MoreLife, a local provider of healthy lifestyle and weight management services, is inviting West and South Essex employees to join two free wellbeing webinars as part of Mental Health Awareness Week (10th – 16th May).

Delivered by MoreLife’s expert Weight Management Practitioner Matthew Buckley, the two 20 minute ‘Wellbeing that Works’ webinars will give employees insight into some of the factors that affect our mental wellbeing and what we can do to improve it.

Including topics such as stress management, moving more and being mindful, the free sessions will take place virtually on Tuesday 11th May at 9:30am and Friday 14th May at 12:30pm and can be booked here – bit.ly/WellbeingThatWorks

A recent government report (November 2020) indicated over 800,000 UK workers suffered from work-related stress, depression, or anxiety, representing 51% of all workplace illnesses[1]. The rise in cases is expected to be closely linked to Covid-19 disruptions.

Professor Paul Gately, CEO of MoreLife and Professor of Exercise and Obesity at Leeds Beckett University, said; “We know that workers across the UK have been significantly disrupted by Covid-19, particularly those who have been furloughed, made redundant or have had to adapt to new ways of working.

“Amongst all of this change it is easy to forget about the importance of our mental wellbeing and work-life balance which is why we are offering these free webinars as part of our wider support to West and South Essex employers.”

In 2020 MoreLife supported over 625 West and South Essex adults to lose weight, partnering with GPs and local organisations to build awareness and referrals for those most in need of the free 12-month life-changing adult weight management service.

The psychologically informed approach uses industry leading obesity research from Leeds Beckett University to help clients create long-lasting changes to their health and wellbeing.

Louise Mills, aged 41 from Harlow, suffered from obesity when she first joined a MoreLife Weight Management programme in early 2020, and has since lost 4st 9lbs with the free ongoing support. The programme has not only helped tackle her physical health but has also had a significant effect on her mental wellbeing.

Louise said, “I have never felt in control of my mental health like I have now. Before starting MoreLife I felt embarrassed and uncomfortable with my weight, but the knowledge and insight provided by the team has taught me how I can better control my habits, move more and love me for who I am.”

You can find out more about the ‘Wellbeing that Works’ sessions here – bit.ly/WellbeingThatWorks

