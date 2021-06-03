Smoke & Fire, the UK’s largest BBQ Festival heads to Colchester

The UK’s largest BBQ Festival is in Colchester, Essex this summer for a weekend of fire, fun and flavour.

The three-day event will take place in Colchester Castle Park on 20-22 August. Featuring the first British Open BBQ Championships and Oasish, the UK’s no.1 Oasis tribute act, Smoke & Fire Festival is a flaming great day out with family and friends.

Smoke & Fire Festival is an innovative and all-inclusive food event with barbecuing, and the art of cooking over fire, at the heart. Watch and learn from some of the most skilled and experienced fire cooks and BBQ pitmasters from Britain, New York, Chicago and Ireland with live demonstrations, masterclasses and tasters on the Feast of Fire cooking stage. The BBQ Alley is hosted by barbecue food writer and teacher, Marcus Bawdon. Visitors will learn about the latest trends in the barbecue world, new techniques and kit and the grilling secrets that will help anyone raise their outdoor cooking game. Visit Smoke & Fire Festival BBQ Alley partners including Hellrazr YAMA™ who will showcase their new portable charcoal grill; Delivita Pizza Ovens who will reveal that you can cook so much more in their ovens than just pizza; Savage BBQ, Somerset Grill Company and MEATER, the only meat thermometer you’ll ever need for perfect results every time.

Still hungry? Wine and dine at award-winning street food traders and exhibitors from around the world plus real ale, cider and cocktails, or relax in the Wildfire Lounge. A weekend at Smoke & Fire Festival will spark an everlasting interest in the alchemy and techniques of cooking with smoke and fire.

With hot wing and chilli eating competitions, live music, DJs and dancing, children’s fun and entertainment, the Smoke & Fire Festival is the ultimate family day out this summer and an event not to be missed.

Smoke & Fire Festival helps generate much-needed funds for its chosen charity Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

Smoke & Fire Festival Colchester, at a glance:

– The first British Open BBQ Championships, with international teams from around the world

– Feast of Fire cooking and demonstration stage

– BBQ Alley hosted by barbecue pro Marcus Bawdon

– Wildfire VIP lounges – a sanctuary within the festival

– Extreme hot wing and chilli eating contests

– Axe throwing competition

– Real ale, cider, bubbles and cocktail bars

– Artisan producers’ pavilion

– Live music and entertainment across two stages

– Kids Zone

– The British Open BBQ Championships™

Smoke & Fire Festivals are proud to be holding the first British Open BBQ Championship. Thirty teams and individuals, with entries from the UK and Europe will compete to be crowned the undisputed British BBQ Champion. Whether it’s an existing Pro Team or a keen back garden cook, this is the competition for all fire lovers. Teams will compete in a thrilling one-off national BBQ competition cooking with eight categories including steak, ribs, plant-based and dessert, which will be judged on taste, tenderness, texture, creativity and skill.

Smoke & Fire Festival Director, Ashley Peniston-Bird, comments, “Food cooked over fire has always created excitement, anticipation and a connection with our history and our nature, a time long before cookery became so complicated and rushed. Fire evokes relaxation, comfort, aroma, flavour as well as a sense of theatre, spectacle, celebration and feasting! Our aim at Smoke & Fire Festival is to tear up the rule book and create something that’s a taste sensation whilst delivering an engaging experience for each and every one of our visitors. We will be bringing all the excitement and flavour of food cooked over fire to Colchester this Summer.”

Smoke & Fire Festival, COLCHESTER

Friday 20th to Saturday 22nd August 2021

Castle Park, Colchester, Essex

To book tickets go to www.smokeandfirefestival.com

Opening Times

Friday 20th August 18.30 – 22.30

Saturday 21st August 10.30 – 20.30

Sunday 22nd August 10.30 – 18.30

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

