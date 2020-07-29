Singer & songwriter Roachford reschedules local show and releases new single

Premiered today (July 29th) on Ken Bruce’s BBC Radio 2 show, the single release coincides with the announcement that Roachford’s UK tour will now take place in May and June 2021, with an additional show added in Edinburgh. Andrew Roachford MBE will also be performing at Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 as well as joining Lionel Richie for concerts at Wrexham Racecourse and Cardiff Castle next summer. Andrew is also delighted to have become a patron of Music Venue Trust, the charity that supports hundreds of grassroots music venues in the UK.

Andrew explains “I can’t wait to get back out to play live again. It means everything to me. It’s also why I’m thrilled to become a patron on the Music Venue Trust. I have always loved playing at the smaller venues around the UK and I often prefer seeing bands and artist play at the more intimate venues. This is often where most artists start so without these venues music in the UK will not continue to thrive”

Recent months have seen Andrew performing his classic hit Cuddly Toy with Gary Barlow for Gary’s YouTube Crooner Sessions, as well as sharing the impressive ‘Dean Street Sessions’, performed with his band, on YouTube.

‘Twice in a Lifetime’ was originally due for release in April, but will now be available on September 11, 2020 via BMG. The album had been receiving critical acclaim, and the singles ‘High on Love’ and ‘Love Remedy’ were heavily playlisted by BBC Radio 2.

Andrew Roachford has enjoyed success for over 30 years, with hits including ‘Cuddly Toy’ and ‘Only To Be With You’, ten solo albums, songwriting credits for artists including Chaka Khan and Joss Stone, and is a member of Mike Rutherford’s Mike + the Mechanics. In 2019, he was awarded an MBE for services to music.

‘Twice In A Lifetime’ has been a hugely satisfying album for him to make. “With it, I finally get to showcase just who I am – an artist, a songwriter, a pianist,” says Andrew. “I never wanted to be a fleeting popstar chasing momentary fame; I’ve always been in this for the music and for the long haul – and I’m still here!”

The album, full of grit and the most tremendous sonic energy, is produced by Jimmy Hogarth, who has previously worked with Paolo Nutini, Duffy and Amy Winehouse, and features several members of Winehouse’s band and a powerful duet with ‘Queen of British soul’ Beverley Knight.

