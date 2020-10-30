Singer-songwriter Lotta Lindgren aka LÉON releases her second studio album ‘Apart’

Following the success of her 2019 debut self-titled album, singer-songwriter Lotta Lindgren aka LÉON releases her second studio album ‘Apart’, out everywhere today via LÉON Recordings, her partnership with BMG.

‘Apart’ is LÉON’s most honest and vulnerable effort to date. The songs begin with scene- setter ‘Head and Heart On Fire’, a track that’s based on the memory of meeting someone for the first time who it feels like you’ve known forever. “It’s kind of like looking at an old photograph,”LÉON notes. “You wish you could have stayed there, before things got hard.”

The songs that follow reflect on the loss of her relationship, putting personal experiences directly into the lyrics. ‘And It Breaks My Heart’, a propulsive anthem, was one of the first tracks to emerge, stemming from a dinner LÉON had with her ex after their breakup. It poignantly explains the split, while the introspective number ‘Chasing a Feeling’ considers how you know when it’s time to call it quits. ‘Falling Apart’, an emotionally wrought ballad, leans inward, with LÉON asking, “What do you do when you love someone but feel like you can’t go on?”

“That feeling overall is a big part of the album,”she notes. “You have this great thing and you don’t really have anything to complain about, but something is just off. Nobody did something hurtful, but the love is uncertain.”

