Shop up to 70% off at Braintree Village this Half Term

With only 10 weeks left until the big day, there’s never been a better time to get ahead on your Christmas shopping. This half term, Braintree Village is giving customers the chance to make great savings on their festive purchases with up to 70% off RRP across a whole host of fashion, home and beauty labels.

With deals across a huge range of popular brands including Ted Baker, Le Creuset and The Perfume Shop, shoppers can be sure to pick up the perfect gifts for the best price during their visit to Braintree Village.

Highlights include:

Ted Baker – save up to 70% off, 14th Oct – 4th Nov

M&S Outlet – save an extra 50% off, 22nd Oct – 1st Nov

Bill’s – save up to 50% off special dishes Monday to Wednesday after 11.30am

kate spade new york – save on selected handbags for just £99

Le Creuset – make savings across the store, including the iconic colourful pepper mills now just £40

The Perfume Shop – save on best selling fragrances for under £30 including Emporio Armani Diamonds

GAP – save 40% across the store until 2nd Nov

Lindt – Shop the new Christmas collection including festive advent calendars in store now

Cadbury’s – Pick up a personalised Dairy Milk bar available in store now

Wonderbra – save now, selected underwear lines just £15, 26th – 30th Oct

Many stores at Braintree Village are offering additional discounts for emergency services personnel – more information can be found here – https://braintree-village.com/emergency-services-discounts

Why not make a day of it? Refuel at The Cornish Bakery and pick up a proper artisanal pasty, with over 20 flavours to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Or sip on a warming seasonal brew from local independent coffee company, Roo’s.

Not forgetting, making the most of the new store openings at Braintree Village, including; kate spade new york, Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Summerhouse Aromatherapy as well as Under Armour which is set to open early in November. Plus there’s even more stores set to open in the coming months…!

Snap up these half term savings until 4th November, the full list of up to date offers can be found on the Braintree Village website.

Since reopening, Braintree Village has introduced a number of safety measures to keep shoppers safe including hand sanitiser points throughout the centre, a one way system to ensure social distancing can be maintained, signs to remind guests to keep the required distance apart and a queuing system for entry to the centre.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

