Second online Harlow SOUP held

The second ever online Harlow SOUP was held on Thursday 28th May, streaming on Facebook Live to over 100 guests with four different community organisations pitching:

Harlow Citizens Advice Bureau; seeking funding for I.T. equipment for their volunteers to continue offering support during this period of increased demand, whilst keeping themselves safe by working remotely

Butterfly Effect Wellbeing; new project seeking funding for a mental health drop-in social and support group to be held at Potter Street Church

The Square – Harlow; the organisers behind the former much-loved Harlow music venue are seeking funding to put on a concert in Harlow Town Park once the Covid-19 restrictions have been fully lifted

Princess Alexandra Hospital; funding to provide end-of-life kits for patients who wish to, or have no other option than to, die comfortably in their own homes

The event also featured the Voices of Harlow Choir performing Ghost Town and local talent Lauren McKay singing Bob Marley’s classic Three Little Birds as the event drew to a close and the final Clap for Carers was held across the town and indeed the nation. New portfolio holder for Community and Wellbeing Cllr. Chris Vince spoke about the importance of mental health, whilst Gary from Harlow College gave an update on previous funds awarded (£500) by Harlow SOUP for the college to make PPE used at PAH and in care homes.

Votes were cast online via the Harlow SOUP website, whilst a Go Fund Me page was simultaneously collecting funds to be distributed amongst all four groups according to the vote share. Butterfly Effect Wellbeing were awarded the largest share of the funds at just over £400, whilst The Square received £260, PAH £42.50 and Citizens Advice Bureau £22.50. If anyone is able to help with any of the organisations pitching please contact Harlow SOUP via email or social media who can pass your message on.

The event is still available to view at www.facebook.com/HarlowSoup and the Go Fund Me is still collecting donations to be distributed amongst the four projects at www.gofundme.com/f/harlow-soup . The whole Harlow SOUP team wishes to thank the fantastic community of Harlow for coming together once again virtually to support those seeking to improve our town.

