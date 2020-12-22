Santa gets a helping hand from Ilford property group, supporting vulnerable children in the UK

This Christmas, Santa needs more help than ever to bring smiles to the faces of thousands of children across the UK. Nearly 9 in 10 low-income families with children are now worse off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up from 8 in 10 in summer 2020. 1

This year, East London property firm; Lint Group have offered a helping hand in partnership with Action for Children. All Lint Group team members will be participating in their Secret Santa campaign (iamsanta.org.uk) which means they will be purchasing and providing giftwrapped toys to Action for Children.

Action for Children protects and supports children and young people, providing practical and emotional care and support, ensuring their voices are heard, and campaigning to bring lasting improvements to their lives. In 2019/2020, they helped 368,648 children, young people and families. They respond to local needs in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. They are also involved in carrying out research including their recent research which found that 78% of staff reported the pandemic was having a negative impact on the mental health and wellbeing of the children they support.2

Having been based within Ilford for more than two decades, Lint Group are not only experts in their field of property management but are always at the forefront of helping those in need especially during this COVID-19 crisis. Lint Group were active members of the drive to “Feed the NHS Heroes” during the first major outbreak of COVID-19 in the UK back in May. On previous occasions during Christmas, the team from Lint Group joined forces with Plaistow’s Bridges Homeless Support and Niksham SWAT Homeless Projects to support the homeless during the festive period.

Lint Group’s Managing Director Rizz Patel says “This year will surely go down in history, not just for the Covid-19 pandemic, but for the many ways in which people are choosing to stand together, join forces and supporting each other, our families, neighbours and in some cases by just being a Good Samaritan by helping anyone in need. The children supported by Action for Children truly deserve some extra Christmas cheer. At Lint Group, we believe in supporting our local community, whether that is by going the extra mile for our landlords and tenants or by supporting worthy projects like this right here on our doorstep.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

