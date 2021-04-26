Sam Fender to release exclusive collection for Barbour via Scotts

With his Gold-certified #1 debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ and a BRIT Award to his credit, Sam Fender is one of the UK’s biggest success stories of recent years. Now Sam has teamed up with menswear specialists scotts to create the On Record video, which takes him back to his roots.

The video finds Sam Fender returning to his favourite record store Vinyl Guru, which is located right in the heart of his hometown Newcastle. He sets up his guitar and amp in the middle of the record racks and launches into the album’s title track. Stripped of the exuberant anthemic sound of his full live band, Sam channels his energy into delivering an intimate solo performance. It puts fresh focus on his impassioned vocals, and especially his lyrical observations of a world in a state of flux.

His performance is accompanied by a striking backdrop, which features a collage of eye-catching gig posters from his tours in support of the album

Sam sits down with his friend, the broadcaster and journalist Gordon Smart, for a revealing and in-depth interview. Their conversation covers the new material that Sam has been working on, how he has adapted to lockdown life, and his new clothing range which he has launched in collaboration with Barbour International. The video also includes footage of Sam searching through the store, as he picks classic albums from Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty.

The Sam Fender x Barbour International spring/summer 2021 range features an extensive selection of new designs, including t-shirts, overshirts, jumpers, trousers and accessories, and will retail exclusively via scotts from April 25th. Founded in South Shields in 1894 and still located there to this very day, Barbour International’s timeless blend of grit, style and function is given a modernist edge with Sam Fender’s new collection.

