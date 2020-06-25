SaferSalon Launches Covid Secure toolkit for hairdressers, barbers & salons

British Salons and Barbers are preparing to re-open whilst keeping preened punters protected from the spread of Coronavirus. Following months of no revenue, salons are eager to encourage customers to refresh their locks after lockdown. Fears over a second wave of the virus mean hairdressers and barbers will play a vital role in protecting the nation, and are working out how to cost effectively keep everyone safe.

The opening of non-essential businesses has prompted a shift in focus from government guidance to the additional importance of risk assessments. However many salons are at risk because they are unaware they also need a mandatory COVID Secure Policy. For day to day interactions with the public, practical checklists can minimise the risks in salons during the appointment booking process, before clients even step foot through the door. Keen to encourage customers back in they also want to provide evidence to their customers that it’s safe to come in for a cut.

SaferSalon.co.uk is the UK’s only toolkit bringing together all of the government guidance with practical tools to keep salons both safe and legal. It includes the mandatory COVID Secure Policy, Risk Assessments and Pre-Appointment Check Lists. Comprehensive training information is also included, and for those that want to prove their understanding of COVID Security to their clients, there is a simple to do, online test for which you will receive a Certificate and Certified Logo. You can even add your staff so they’ve had the training too.

What they have created goes above and beyond anything else in the market. Lesley a self-employed Hair Stylist says: ‘I love how simple it is, they have made this so easy for me. I was worried I would not cover everything and end up getting in trouble. The Government site is OK but doesn’t give me everything I need. SaferSalon does… and very quickly, and I get a certificate and badge for my salon window’.

The SaferSalon Toolkit was designed with the expertise of salon owners, sole practitioners, trainers and H&S experts. Paul Apps Director of SaferTrader explained. ‘As a former salon owner with many friends still in the industry, I understand how much work there can be, keeping on top of health & safety and the training required. This COVID 19 situation has caused real problems for many good people who need to get back to work, both quickly and safely. Confidence for customers is Key.’

After the continuing success of the SaferTrader Toolkit for Tradespeople, the team were approached by several Hair & Beauty firms to see if they could do something similar. The COVID Secure Toolkit for salons is filling a huge void in the market for concise, simple to use and straight forward information for all Hair & Beauty Practitioners. To see for yourself visit www.safersalon.co.uk

