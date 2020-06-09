Romford Pride returns for 2020 with ‘Virtual Romford Pride

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, it would have been impossible to produce the Romford Pride Festival that we have all come to know and love.

The team behind Romford Pride 2018 and 2019 wanted to create something special that would entertain local residents in the comfort of their homes.

Virtual Romford Pride will take place on Saturday 20th June 2020 from 12pm, streamed live to www.romfordpride.com. Its duration will be one hour.

Virtual Romford Pride will be made up of pre-recorded segments, edited together into a seamless Virtual show that will be free online for everybody.

How can I get involved?

We encourage you to dress up in rainbow colours for your video!

Please pre-record a 30 second video and send it to [email protected] no later

than 6pm on Friday 12th June 2020. Please try to follow the following 3 Guidelines:

LANDSCAPE: Please record your video in landscape so that we are consistent in the

overall look of Virtual Romford Pride 2020.

QUALITY: Please try to record your video in a well-lit room, with no other audio

playing in the background. Please try to record your video to the best quality as

possible so that the viewers get the most out of your pre-recorded message.

GUIDELINES: Please follow government guidelines when recording your video,

including social distancing if you are recording a group message at a place of work.

The theme for this year’s Virtual Romford Pride 2020 – and for next year’s Festival – is

‘HOPE’ – and we would love for you to talk about your Hopes for the future, and what you

love about Romford. You could also shout out to your customers, friends or family.

