Roding Valley High School students go for gold in Virtual Sports Week

On Thursday 16 July, Hawking was announced as the winning House in the first ever Roding Valley High School Virtual Sports Week. During the virtual event, students and staff, who were grouped into the five school houses, took part in a series of exciting challenges and events, such as keep ups, a marathon and a sports quiz, submitting their videos and scores via a dedicated website.

As part of a ceremony celebrating the accomplishments of the 167 students who took part, Hawking House was announced as the champions, scoring a total of 1,201 points overall. Following the assembly, Max and Beth, Hawking House Captains, were invited into the school to collect the coveted Sports Day shield.

Omar Hussain, Associate Assistant Headteacher for Houses, at Roding Valley High School, said: “Our annual Sports Day event is a highlight of the school calendar for so many of our students and we felt that it was a real shame to miss out on it altogether this year. So, we developed a creative approach to our Sports Day and it has been inspiring to see the enthusiasm and commitment from students, and staff, taking part in the challenges and how everyone came together during this strange and uncertain time.”

With most students still learning from home, the Virtual Sports Week was organised by teachers to ensure that the school’s community spirit was thriving.

Sharon Jenner, Headteacher at Roding Valley High School, commented: “With students missing their weekly P.E lessons it was really important for us as a school to keep their motivation and fitness levels up. It’s been fantastic to watch everyone get involved. Throughout this difficult time, our students have remained a shining representation of our school community, helping one another and keeping up communications with teachers and peers; perfectly demonstrating our school’s values and ethos.”

