Riz Ahmed joins British Vogue

Riz Ahmed has been appointed as a contributing editor for British Vogue.

The award winning British actor and rapper’s first essay features in the Activism Now September issue of the publication, and he said ‘I am delighted to be joining British Vogue as a contributing editor. I’m excited to be a part of the change that Edward Enninful and British Vogue are making to our culture, at this pivotal moment’.

“The Greek word ‘apocalypse’ doesn’t mean final destruction, it means revelation,” Riz Ahmed writes in the September 2020 issue – his first as a contributing editor to British Vogue.

