Rising star singer Ego Ella May releases video for new single ‘Give A Little’

‘Honey For Wounds’ is the debut album by fast-rising singer-songwriter and musician Ego Ella May, released 26th June on UpperRoom Records. Today, she shares the visual for ‘Give A Little’, the Eun and Melo-Zed produced third single, directed by Natalie Wilson – watch the video here.

South London raised, and the child of Nigerian parents, Ego Ella May is set to make her mark with the eagerly anticipated long player, which she describes as “music to heal to”. The album follows the release of ‘So Far’, Ego’s acclaimed anthology of previously released music, featuring production and collaborations with with Wu- Lu, Budgie (Kanye West), IAMNOBODI (Nipsey Hussle, Bryson Tiller, Mick Jenkins) and Kojey Radical.

‘Honey For Wounds’ is a soul-tingling blend of Jazz, R&B and Neo Soul vocal musicality. Incredibly honest self-penned, personal and observational lyrics are laced with tales of self-healing, protest, love and loss, global issues and more. This is all set to a sonic backdrop crafted with some of the most exciting creatives including Alfa Mist, Theo Croker, Eun, Melo-Zed, Oscar Jerome, Joe Armon-Jones (Ezra Collective), Wu-Lu, Eddie Hick (Sons of Kemet), Maralisa (Space Captain), Tom Excell, Andrew Ashong and more.

As is apparent through her own writing, Ego Ella May has a high level of admiration for people who show their vulnerabilities through music, which she uses as a source of inspiration; “It’s so easy to lie to yourself and others, so I really admire people who have the audacity to be truthful”. Her song writing takes influences from equal measures of reflective moments of solitude, her interest in mental health and wellness, observations made while taking part in community-based charity initiatives and a desire to make the world a better, more honest place.

Along with writing from the heart, live performances are just as important to Ego Ella May for connecting with the people who enjoy her music. She will exclusively perform tracks from ‘Honey For Wounds’ live in London at The Courtyard Theatre on 22nd October, tickets are available here.

Ego Ella May has received high praise for her captivating performances which have seen her headlining BBC Introducing’s Futuretense, London’s Roundhouse, a Boiler Room appearance with Moonchild and supporting Alfa Mist, Nai Palm (Hiatus Kayote), Oscar Jerome and the legendary Omar and more.

‘Honey For Wounds’ will be released on UpperRoom Records, the record label arm of actor/producer/activist John Boyega’s company UpperRoom Entertainment, and with some exciting projects and collaborations on the horizon, there is no doubt this release will be another bright spot for this talented spirit as she continues to grow and gain the recognition she deserves.

