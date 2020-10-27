Revised proposals show enhanced Epping leisure centre plans

Qualis Commercial has listened to your views and made changes to the initial plans. They are now seeking further feedback on these revised proposals for the five sites in Epping Town Centre.

Five days of (Covid-safe) virtual online events will start on Monday 2nd November following extensive engagement already carried out, which has touched all age groups and demographics across all wards.

From the qualitative data[1] accumulated during the first round of public consultation, two key themes that came through strongly were car parking and leisure facilities. The revised proposals now show an enhanced leisure centre with gym, swimming pool, sports hall and two squash courts on the Bakers Lane site with the Cottis Lane site providing multi-level car parking, including electric car charging points and other uses such as retail, offices, cinema and community space to complement the established High Street.

Phasing of the developments would ensure the new Epping Leisure Centre opened before the old sports centre closed.

Other proposals include over 250 much needed new quality homes built around green spaces on the St John’s Road site, the Conder Building and car park at the Civic Offices, and old sports centre site in Hemnall Street.

There would be a mixture of houses and apartments offering a range of private for sale homes, high quality rented homes and affordable housing in line with Epping Forest District Council’s affordability criteria.

Sustainability is a key part of the proposals which promote active transport options, with public realm interconnecting green spaces and the creation of a network of healthy streets that prioritises people, cleans the air and encourages active lifestyles.

In these uncertain times, Qualis Commercial is working to deliver a community focused development which is shaped by local people to benefit Epping and the district as a whole.

Residents can book a place on one of the virtual online events taking place by visiting https://workingtogetherforepping.commonplace.is

The virtual online events will take place on:

Monday 2nd November 11.00am – 1.00pm

Tuesday 3rd November 2.30pm – 4.30pm

Thursday 5th November 6.30pm – 8.30pm

Friday 6th November 4.00pm – 6.00pm

Saturday 7th November 10.00am – 12.00pm

A pre-recorded presentation will also be available for residents who can’t log on live to view at any time from the 2nd November on the consultation platform https://workingtogetherforepping.commonplace.is where there will also be the facility to leave comments. Feedback channels for residents to comment will remain open until Friday 13th November.

