Retired playschool leader is presented with Alf Dove Award

Last night (20 May), the Mayor of Basildon, David Burton-Sampson, presented Emily Evans with the Alf Dove Award.

The Alf Dove Award is presented to a member of the local community to recognise and mark the significant community service they have given to the Borough.

Emily Evans ran the St. Gabriel’s Church playschool group in Rectory Road, Pitsea after moving to Basildon in 1969. Affectionally known and loved by generations of Pitsea youngsters as Auntie Emmy, she successfully nurtured hundreds of pre-school children for nearly forty-seven years. When she retired a few years ago, she was looking after some of the grandchildren of the first children who attended the year the playgroup opened.

The Mayor of Basildon, David Burton-Sampson, said “It really was an honour to present Emily with this award and it is truly deserved.

“Early education is so significant and important to young children and it is at playschool they gain that first experience of socialising and learning.

“I would like to thank Emily on behalf of our borough for her dedication and commitment to early education and for nurturing and caring for hundreds of children during her forty-seven year career”.

The Alf Dove Award was established to mark the 43 years of service of Alf Dove and his significant contribution as a councillor when he retired in 1999. The award seeks to recognise significant contributions made by individuals to the wellbeing of the local community.

