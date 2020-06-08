Reinstatement works begins on Brightlingsea Beach Huts

Back in February, the country was hit by Storm Ciara, but on Monday 10th February this was

especially devastating for the Brightlingsea Beach Hut owners because it combined forces with a

Spring High Tide causing extensive flooding exacerbated by pounding waves driven inland by the

storm winds. The combined effects of these extreme conditions resulted in many of these muchloved buildings being lifted off their stands and dragged inland with the flood water.

Once the tide and storm had passed, the inland grass play area and car park remained flooded for

many days, littered with dislodged huts scattered everywhere – many leaning against traffic

bollards, telegraph poles and partially blocking the only access road. The flood water receded but

the waterlogged ground prevented practical access to undertake repair/reinstatement work, but

the local authorities of Tendring DC and Brightlingsea TC began to draw up plans to return the

seafront to its former glory.

In March, the insurance inspections had been completed, the reinstatement plans were complete,

the ground had dried sufficiently to allow careful access and works scheduled to begin around the

middle of the month. But then the Corona Pandemic struck the UK and everything was put on

hold.

Good News – Hut Reinstatements Works Starts Monday

With the country slowly emerging from its hibernation, Hutchinsons Landscapes is working

alongside the two local authorities to get these reinstatement works underway.

On Monday 8th June, Hutchinsons have hired in a vehicle equipped with a large Hy-Ab crane. and

will be lifting a number of huts back onto their stands along the seafront. Hutchinsons have also

installed several new concrete stands complete with galvanised ground anchors in the hope to

prevent huts floating free in future storms.



Hutchinsons landscapes is a small firm that designs and builds bespoke timber buildings

ranging from simple sheds and summerhouses to more complex home offices and

recreation/hobby rooms. Seven years ago, Hutchinsons bought an old cow barn in Frating (4.5

miles inland from Brightlingsea) and converted it into a bespoke workshop. During this time, we

have constructed a number of huts along the whole of the East Anglian seafront (including

Walberswick, Felixstowe, Harwich, Clacton, Frinton &, of course, Brightlingsea).

In the immediate aftermath of Storm Ciara, the Hutchinsons team went down to the seafront and

spent a couple of days re-aligning and securing some huts that had managed to stay on their

stands. The town has always been very supportive of our small business, and we have a lot of

loyal customers who have trusted us with their garden projects – so it was an opportunity for us to

do what we could to support the community. It is amazing what can be moved with a few rollers

and some long levers (not to mention a lot of willing brute strength).

