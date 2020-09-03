Regeneration strategy for future of Basildon town centre to go before committee

A strategy that sets out the direction of regeneration for Basildon town centre will be discussed by leading councillors.

The council’s Town Centre Revival Committee will meet on Wednesday 9 September where they will consider the approval of a Town Centre Regeneration Strategy following the public consultation on a draft masterplan earlier this summer.

Basildon town centre is transforming from a shopping centre into a vibrant, mixed community with new cultural and entertainment facilities that befit the town’s strategic importance and its pioneering, new town spirit.

Up to 4,000 new homes, retail, leisure and entertainment venues are all part of the mix envisaged.

Regeneration proposals are now coming forward from landowners and investors and planning applications are expected over the coming months covering a large portion of the town centre.

The committee will discuss the adoption of a Basildon Town Centre Regeneration Strategy that will provide a strategic direction to those developing proposals, ahead of a formal planning document being approved in the future. This strategy will be based on the draft masterplan document and the consultation feedback.

Leader of the Council and Chairman of the Town Centre Revival Committee Councillor Gavin Callaghan said: “I am delighted to see proposals coming forward. Now is the time for us to take back control and work with developers and investors that are right for Basildon.

“Basildon renewed will be a town centred around its people and future generations and it will be much more than bricks and mortar. We are building a community. Businesses will return to the town and new businesses will be born into a cultural hub that is as vibrant as it is practical. With regeneration comes improved infrastructure and safety. Doing nothing is simply not an option.

“This strategy has been developed alongside the feedback from the consultation and will help us guide the transformation of our town centre.”

Once approved the Town Centre Regeneration Strategy will go to Policy and Resources Committee for further approval.

