Recycle your real Christmas tree and turn your money into a donation

Book your real Christmas tree collection with Harlow Council for just £2.15 and help support local charities.

This year, the Christmas tree fees will be donated to the Chair of Harlow Council’s charities, with half going to the mental health charity Mind in West Essex and the other half to baby loss counselling charity Petals. Waste contractor Veolia will be matching every donation.

All trees collected will be recycled into compost. You can book a collection by visiting www.harlow.gov.uk/christmas-trees

If you want to make an additional donation to the charities, you can donate at www.mindinwestessex.org.uk and www.petalscharity.org

