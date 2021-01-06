Ray Winstone urges public to be part of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance’s new airbase forever

Film and TV star Ray Winstone, Celebrity Patron of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT), has given the charity’s fundraising efforts a major boost by recording a video in which he asks people to support EHAAT’s `Buy-a-Brick’ appeal, which is currently raising money to help with the build of their new airbase at North Weald.

All the virtual bricks from this fundraiser will be used in the walkway to the helicopter viewing area which will be accessible from the new exciting interactive visitor centre. There are four virtual bricks available, from Bronze at £10 to Platinum at £100 Gold and Platinum brick supporters will have their name on a permanent display.

In the video, which can be seen here, Ray asks the people and businesses of Essex and Hertfordshire to `purchase a brick or two’ in his own unique style to support this very special project.

Pam Withrington, Fundraising and Marketing Director at EHAAT said: “As soon as we started sharing this very special recording on our social media channels, there was a jump in the number of people buying bricks, so Ray is clearly a persuasive man! He has been a highly enthusiastic supporter of the charity for many years, and we appreciate everything he does for us.

“Our new airbase at North Weald, which will open later this year, is a vital part of securing the future of our life-saving service for the people of Essex and Hertfordshire, and everybody who contributes to our Buy-a-Brick appeal will have played an important part in this amazing legacy for our communities.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

