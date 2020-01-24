QUEDAVINCIYO BRINGS OUT STUNNING MUSIC VIDEO FOR ‘YES I DO’

It’s the rule of every good artist, in my opinion, that they should be able to sound good in every genre they try, and QüeDavinciYO certainly manages to do that – although incredibly young, he has already taken on various styles, from hip hop to techno and even pop music.

With his latest hit single, the track called “Yes I do”, QüeDavinciYO manages to once again wow his listeners and indeed, draw even more in. A gritty song from start to finish, one that, along with the music video, shows us life on the streets and the hardships that for so many generations have been a staple of hip hop music, “Yes I do” somehow still maintains a positive messages. Perhaps in spite of all the hard times you’re faced with in life, QüeDavinciYO tells you that you must always remember that you can and you will, if only you believe in yourself. The accompanying music video shows various youths just chilling together, as well as shots of QüeDavinciYO himself singing atop a car, which only enhances the vibe of the song.

Click here to view the video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aEkPgz2EXI

“You say what I just said, like a parrot” QüeDavinciYO sings sometime mid-way through the song and thankfully, that is not the case with him. With so many young artists out there just copying others and doing the same old tried-and-tested recipe, QüeDavinciYO is not afraid of innovation, of testing new things and exploring himself creatively. This means that the future will take him in more interesting directions, and us, as his fans, along with him.

QüeDavinciYO clearly has a lot of potential, considering that he is not just an artist, but also an entrepreneur. He is the brains behind the successful app ‘4enoyreveAPP’ that seeks to connect listeners to the latest trends. It’s an innovative app that has already had a positive impact on the music scene, predicting many future trendsetters that will take our culture by storm, much like QüeDavinciYO himself.

You can connect with him on social media here –

Facebook

:https://www.facebook.com/Life2dope

Twitter

:https://twitter.com/quedavinciyo

Instagram

:https://www.instagram.com/quedavinciyo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

