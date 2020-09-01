Qualis Commercial to hold public exhibition in Epping as they invite feedback for their proposed five sites

As part of its initial stage of engagement with the local community, Qualis Commercial is encouraging residents and those who work in Epping to view and provide feedback on the suggested proposals for its five sites in Epping at a public exhibition.

The exhibition** will be held for six days, from Monday 7th September to Friday 11th September from 10am to 4pm and Saturday 12th September from 10am to 1pm at St John’s Church, St John’s Road, Epping and will give visitors the chance to meet the team and share views and opinions.

Following the exhibition, information from both the event and the consultation platform https://workingtogetherforepping.commonplace.is will be used to inform the designs further development. Once further detailed plans are available these will be updated onto the consultation platform and a second exhibition will be held in the Autumn, giving further opportunity to comment, prior to the planning applications being submitted.

Qualis Commercial’s suggested proposals show new homes being built around green spaces on the St Johns Road site, the Conder Building and car park at The Civic Centre and the Epping Sports Centre sites, with the Bakers Lane site being used specifically for a new leisure centre including a new swimming pool and Cottis Lane site providing car parking and other uses such as retail, offices, a new cinema and hotel to complement the established High Street. The location of these new facilities will potentially also create increased footfall to the High Street and generate a real energy for the walkable town centre.

Epping High Street remains the civic heart of the District as it has been for decades and will continue to be so. Qualis Commercial will deliver quality sites that are considerate of the heritage of the area and create cohesive communities, but unlike other developers who keep any profits made, Qualis will reinvest profits back to Epping Forest District Council so that they can continue to develop council housing, keep council tax low and deliver the quality services that residents deserve.

To have your say please visit – https://workingtogetherforepping.commonplace.is

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

