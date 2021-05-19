Public consultation begins on the site of the old Waltham Abbey Swimming Pool

Qualis Commercial is proposing to build 28 quality new homes on the site of the old Waltham Abbey Swimming Pool, which was closed in 2018.

The proposed development at Roundhills will deliver six, three-bedroom and 22 two- bedroom homes which are designed to blend seamlessly into the area. All of the homes will benefit from a private garden with rear access and will include a shed for bike storage. There will also be a parking space for each home, with an additional three visitor spaces within the development.

Qualis Commercial is keen to get opinions and feedback on the proposed development and has created a dedicated website with information about the proposals that provides the opportunity for people to leave comments in a secure and confidential environment. This will be available to view from 21st May to 4th June 2021 at https://RoundhillsNewHomes.Commonplace.is

Two webinar presentations have been arranged for Tuesday 25th May from 6pm to 7.30pm and Thursday 27th May from 6pm to 7.30pm to give people the opportunity to meet the team and ask any questions they may have. To register attendance please visit the website from 21st May.

For those unable to attend there will be the opportunity to view this online after the event.

Qualis is committed to delivering development proposals which improve the quality of life for people today, while considering the needs of future generations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

