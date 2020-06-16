Proposals to build a swimming pool in Pitsea get one step closer

A leading councillor has spoken of Basildon Council’s commitment on proposals to build a swimming pool in Pitsea.

Vice Chairman of the Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee and ward councillor for Pitsea South East, Councillor Andrew Ansell, said the council remains “absolutely committed” to progressing with proposals for the development of a swimming pool in Pitsea at Eversley Leisure Centre.

The project is currently paused as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Before the crisis unfolded in March the next decision for the committee was to tender for the design and build based on financial projections presented to committee.

Cllr Ansell said: “We are absolutely committed to moving forward with proposals for a pool in Pitsea and have already completed a public consultation and found a viable site at Eversley. The budget for the development of this also remains in place.

“To progress with proposals officers need to call upon the expertise of our leisure operator. The coronavirus pandemic has halted this part of the project but work will continue as soon as possible.

“There is significant work being undertaken by leisure governing bodies and the government regarding how leisure centres will reopen with the current restrictions and what impact that will have on the short to medium term on financial viability of leisure centres across the country.

“Once we have a clearer understanding of the potential impact on our leisure provision, a report will be brought back to committee.”

Eversley leisure centre, owned by Basildon Council and managed by Everyone Active, currently has a 65 station health and fitness suite, workout and spin studios, is used as a base by South Essex Gymnastics Club and has a 3G football pitch.

