Priya Ragu releases new track and announces European tour

Having released just two singles, ‘Good Love 2.0’ and ‘Chicken Lemon Rice’, PRIYA RAGU flavours her own take on R&B with a depth of musical influences from her Sri Lankan heritage. Priya is not only a remarkable talent but also one with a sound quite unlike anyone else. Her limitless potential has established her as a breakthrough artist, resulting in airplay at Radio 1, 1Xtra, 6 Music and the BBC Asian Network, plus Ones To Watch tips from Vogue, i-D, NME, The Line Of Best Fit, gal-dem, The Forty-Five and Notion.

Priya now takes the next step in a major year ahead by sharing her new single ‘FORGOT ABOUT’. If you think you know what to expect from Priya, think again. In contrast to the fiery energy of her recent tracks, ‘FORGOT ABOUT’ is a timeless slow jam which really showcases the versatility of Priya’s vocal gift. The production, courtesy of her brother Japhna Gold, strikes the perfect balance between innovative sonic flourishes and the yearning of a timeless love song.

“The track is about being in love with that ‘forever’ person, who has feelings for you but it’s not quite love,” says Priya. “It’s about being afraid of letting go, because you know that you’ll never meet someone like this again in your lifetime – so you decide to carry them always in your heart.”

Outside of her own releases, Priya also has her first major collaboration on the cards. She features on ‘Goodbye My Love’, a song on Jungle’s forthcoming third album ‘Loving In Stereo’ which will be released in August. The album represents the first time the iconic UK production duo have worked with guest vocalists, with Priya being one of just two featured artists who have contributed to the record.

On the live front Priya will play a high profile set at this year’s Great Escape as a Spotlight artist but can now also confirm details of her long awaited debut European headline tour. Consisting of nine shows spanning six countries, the tour includes shows at London Jazz Café and Manchester YES and will culminate with a homecoming show in Zurich a week later.

