PRIMARK CONFIRMS OPENING DATE OF NEW SOUTHEND-ON-SEA STORE

Primark, the international retailer that offers high quality fashion at value for money prices, will open its new store in Southend-on-Sea on Wednesday, 14th October. The new store, which is a relocation within the town, will have 60% more retail space and has created over 60 additional jobs.

The new store features a contemporary layout, with extensive measures in place to help safeguard employees and customers. Full details of the safety measures we will introduce in store can be found below.

The store will showcase three floors of fashion and will feature the latest trends in women’s, men’s and children’s fashions, including footwear and accessories, as well as lingerie, beauty and homeware. Customers can also shop Primark’s ranges of products made using sustainable, recycled, and organic materials. These ranges are part of the Primark Cares initiative, which is Primark’s commitment to being a responsible retailer and offering customers more products made using more environmentally friendly materials

Philippa Nibbs, Director of Sales for UK, South and East, stated:

“We are delighted to be opening our new Southend-on-Sea store on the High Street and are looking forward to continuing to offer our Amazing Fashion at Amazing Prices to the people of Southend-on-Sea and the surrounding areas.”

