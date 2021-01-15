Plans approved for second phase of Icon Harlow logistics development

Icon Industrial, a strategic joint venture by leading commercial property developer, Stoford Developments and private global investment firm, TPG Real Estate, has received approval for a second phase of development at Icon Harlow in Essex.

Planning consent paves the way for delivery of almost 200,000 sq ft of Grade A warehouse stock into the established London-Stansted-Cambridge corridor.

Icon Industrial will speculatively build a new 112,000 sq ft warehouse and logistics unit, giving occupiers the flexibility to take delivery of the new building within six-months, to a base build specification. The JV will also develop a bespoke last mile distribution unit of c.86,000 sq ft, on behalf of an end user.

Phase one of Icon Harlow was completed last year and just one of the three new buildings remains vacant. Unit B is a highly specified 98,533 sq ft warehouse with three-storey integral Grade A office space, 15m clear eaves height and a 50m yard, and is available for immediate occupation.

Angus Huntley, Development Manager, Stoford Developments, said: “We’re very pleased to have received planning consent for phase two of Icon Harlow. There is increased demand for high-spec warehouse and logistics accommodation in the London-Stansted-Cambridge corridor and we’re excited by the opportunity to deliver a second phase of development. Icon Harlow has already attracted several high quality occupiers, including GSK, SOP International and Verhoek Europe, which demonstrates the strength of the location for distributors.”

Icon Harlow is conveniently located just 30 miles north of central London and nine miles from the M25. Several high-profile occupiers are based nearby, including DHL, FedEx, Wincanton, GSK and Bunzl.

TPG Real Estate and Stoford Developments are building Icon Industrial into a significant logistics platform by acquiring and developing similarly attractive UK sites, as well as refurbishing existing buildings in prime logistics locations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

