Pixies release limited edition vinyl of Double A Side ‘Hear Me Out’ & ‘Mambo Sun’

One of the most influential forces in the history of alt-rock, PIXIES will release a limited edition double A-side single on October 16th. Pressed on 12″ yellow vinyl, it will feature the new track ‘Hear Me Out’ alongside the band’s gritty interpretation of the T-Rex classic ‘Mambo Sun’. ‘Hear Me Out’ received its first play yesterday September 24th, courtesy of Steve Lamacq at 6 Music.

‘Hear Me Out’ represents the first new material from PIXIES since the release of their seventh album ‘Beneath The Eyrie’ last year, which entered the UK official album charts at #7. The song offers a brighter contrast to the previous record’s foreboding ambience, with bassist Paz Lenchantin’s honeyed, hypnotic vocals delivering a message that has grown in relevance since it was written. Delivering melody and visceral power in equal measure, it captures the PIXIES’ classic style, and is elevated with a spaghetti western-style guitar motif courtesy of Joey Santiago.

The song was written by frontman Black Francis and Lenchantin at Dreamland Studios during sessions for ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, with production courtesy of the Grammy-nominated Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Ghost, etc.).

“‘Hear Me Out’ is about things not turning out the way we hoped, but knowing that it’s going to be ok regardless,”says Lenchantin. “Black started the melody phrases on an old organ. I loved it right away, so he asked me to take a pass at the lyrics. The song has an evocative melody that inspired the lyrics to come out straight away.”

Joey Santiago added, “Paz sounds like she’s talking to a guy with deaf ears. I did a western style riff at the end of verses, which was like giving her a gun so the dude would pay attention.”

The ‘Hear Me Out’ / ‘Mambo Sun’ limited edition double A-side 12″ yellow vinyl is now available to pre-order HERE.

PIXIES’ touring plans for2021 are quickly taking shape. Highlights of their European dates include huge headline shows in Dublin and Moscow, plus festivals including Mad Cool and Rock Werchter. And back in North America, they’re confirmed to headline Chicago’s Riot Fest.

