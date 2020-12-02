Pitsea town centre’s Christmas lights switched on

The switch on of the Pitsea Christmas lights took place last night (Tuesday 1 December) after the project was approved and funded by the Pitsea Town Centre Working Group.

The set consists of 18 solar powered Christmas trees with the associated decorations, and these are located across the market area within Pitsea town centre.

The installation of the trees and lights took place on Monday 30 November and will be taken down during January.

Chairman of the Pitsea Town Centre Working Group, Councillor Andrew Ansell, said: “This year has certainly been an unprecedented one, but we were not going to let that stop us from bringing the Christmas spirit to Pitsea town centre.

“The trees and lights within the town always bring smiles and happiness to our residents, so it’s great to be able to keep that community spirit is alive and well this year.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

