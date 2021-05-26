Picture This announce UK headline tour this Autumn

Irish international phenomenon Picture This announce fan album, Life In Colour, to arrive June 25 via Island Records.

Pre-order/Pre-save Life In Colour—HERE.

To herald the release of the record, the quartet just shared a new single entitled “If Ever However Whenever Forever.” It is also available as an instant grat track with pre-order.

Picture This comment on the forthcoming album, “Our fans have been amazingly patient with us over the last two years and allowed us to get a body of work together that we feel is really worth the wait for them and we’re excited for them all to get their hands on it! We will be back with even more music a lot sooner than you would think too!”

Picture This preceded the album with “Things Are Different.” Co-produced by GRAMMY® Award winning producers The Monsters & Strangerz [Justin Bieber, Halsey], German [Camilla Cabello, Liam Payne], and the band, the track has amassed 3.4 million Spotify streams to date. Inciting tastemaker applause, MTV UK recently declared them, “your new favourite pop band.” The guys also performed the song on The Late Show with James Corden. Plus, they sat down with Corden to chat about their new partnership with Joe Jonas and his recently announced Let’s Get It Records!

Additionally, Life In Colour boasts “LA House Party” and “Unconditional.” Thus far, tracks from the record have already gathered over 25 million total streams and counting prior to its arrival.

Next up, Picture This will headline a tour across the UK, kicking off on October 6 in Nottingham at Rescue Rooms and concluding October 15 in Manchester at Manchester Academy. Fans who pre-order Life In Colour will have access to ticket pre-sale – https://store.universalmusic.com/picturethis/

