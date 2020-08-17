Performance parts firm mountune seeking potential sale for its UK business

mountune, the specialists in Ford products for the road and track, is currently seeking a potential sale or investment partner for its UK business.

The company has engaged KPMG to help them find an investor to recapitalise the business and to unlock management’s growth aspirations for this iconic automotive performance brand. With 40 years heritage, the business has provided race engines globally to professional trophy winning race teams and developed a robust aftermarket performance parts business, with a loyal and affluent customer base, selling globally through their online platform and dealers.

mountune has been offering the very highest quality engine and performance parts for almost 40 years. Specialising in Ford products for the road and track, mountune has unparalleled experience in realising an engine’s potential and creating real-world performance. With their HQ in Brentwood, Essex and a facility in Los Angeles, California, mountune brings its decades of experience of Ford performance products to the latest models while ensuring that the vehicle still remains safe and reliable.

Interested parties should initially contact Andrew Williams on [email protected] to find out more about this exciting opportunity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

